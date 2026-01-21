Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges African Leaders To Shift Mindsets And Remove Obstacles To Intra-African Trade

Davos, Switzerland, 20 January 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has called upon fellow African leaders to reconsider their approaches and actively work to eliminate the barriers impeding intra-African trade. He delivered this appeal during a panel discussion titled “How can Africa prosper in the new world economy?”, held on the margins of the annual World Economic Forum meeting.

President Bio emphasized the necessity of breaking down political and structural hurdles that continue to restrict trade between African nations. He highlighted that overcoming these challenges is crucial to unlocking Africa’s full economic potential and enhancing regional integration.

He also stressed the importance of investing in human capital, strengthening agriculture and food security, and promoting value addition in the mining sector. Furthermore, President Bio highlighted the key role of empowering Africa’s youth through job creation as a cornerstone for sustainable development.

His remarks echo a growing consensus on the urgent need for policy reforms and inspired leadership to position Africa for success in the changing global economy. President Bio’s message reinforces the power of collaboration and innovative solutions in building a more prosperous and interconnected continent.

