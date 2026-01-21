Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs Freetown For Davos, Switzerland, For High-Level Engagements At World Economic Forum 2026

Freetown, Sierra Leone, 19 January 2026 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has departed Freetown for Davos, Switzerland, where he is set to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 56th Annual Meeting, taking place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from 19 to 23 January 2026, under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”.

The annual global gathering brings together Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organisations, captains of industry, and development partners to shape responses to pressing global economic, political, and social challenges.

President Bio’s engagement at this year’s World Economic Forum underscores Sierra Leone’s growing visibility on the global stage and its commitment to advancing Africa-centred solutions on economic transformation, sustainable development, regional integration, and global cooperation.

For media enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl