𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐇 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑!

We are delighted to present the fifth edition of The Presidency, a December 2025 Special that captures a moment of decisive leadership, regional responsibility, and national reassurance under the stewardship of His Excellency the President.

In this Volume 5, we spotlight the President’s leadership as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as he officially opened the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority, announcing a landmark ECOWAS decision aimed at reducing the cost of air travel across West Africa, a move set to deepen regional integration and enhance mobility within the sub-region.

This edition also reflects the President’s swift and resolute regional leadership following an attempted military coup in the Republic of Benin, during which, in his capacity as ECOWAS Chair, he ordered the deployment of ECOWAS elements to safeguard constitutional order and regional stability.

Regionally, we highlight His Excellency’s presence in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he graced the inauguration of the newly elected President, reaffirming ECOWAS’ collective commitment to democratic governance, solidarity, and peaceful transitions of power across West Africa.

On the international front, this issue captures the President’s role in presiding over the Sierra Leone–European Union Political Dialogue, where he reaffirmed the country’s strategic partnership with the EU and underscored shared priorities in governance, development cooperation, and mutual accountability.

Domestically, this special edition concludes with the President’s Christmas Day Address to the Nation, in which he reassured Sierra Leoneans of ongoing economic recovery, national unity, and renewed hope, reinforcing his commitment to inclusive growth and social cohesion.

This December 2025 Special reflects a Presidency engaged at home, active in the region, and respected on the global stage.

Thank you for being part of this journey. We look forward to bringing you timely and inspiring updates from the heart of our nation’s leadership.

Warm regards,

SHMCU