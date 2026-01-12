Outgoing Orange Sierra Leone CEO Bids Farewell To President Bio, Assures Continued Strong Partnership With Government

State House, Freetown, Monday, 12 January 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Mr Sekou Amadou Bah, at State House, where he paid a farewell courtesy call after completing his four-year tenure in the country.

During the meeting, Mr Bah formally introduced the new Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Madam Aicha Toure, assuring the President that the company’s partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone would be further strengthened under her leadership.

Mr Bah expressed appreciation to President Bio for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, while also thanking the people of Sierra Leone for their continued support of Orange Sierra Leone throughout his tenure.

Reflecting on his time in the country, the outgoing CEO highlighted the strong collaboration between Orange Sierra Leone and the government, which yielded significant achievements in education, digital inclusion, infrastructure, and health, among other sectors.

“As a company, Orange Sierra Leone is committed to impacting lives, from the construction of schools and hospitals to investments in infrastructure and digital learning centres,” Mr Bah said. “I am deeply grateful to Your Excellency and the people of Sierra Leone for the support we have received.”

He further assured the President that Orange Sierra Leone would continue to align its programmes with the government’s development agenda, adding that the incoming CEO would consolidate and expand the partnership.

The new CEO, Madam Aicha Toure, thanked President Bio for the warm reception and pledged to build on the achievements of her predecessor. She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the telecommunications sector and empowering young people through innovation and digital solutions.

Responding, President Julius Maada Bio thanked Mr Bah for his service and acknowledged the positive impact of Orange Sierra Leone during his tenure. He noted that the company’s investments, particularly in education and digital development, were aligned with the government’s Human Capital Development and Digital Inclusion priorities.

The President wished Mr Bah success in his future assignments and formally welcomed Madam Toure, emphasizing the critical role of communication in national development. He urged telecom operators to provide quality and competitive services while assuring continued government support for the sector.

“This is home, and you are welcome to Sierra Leone,” President Bio said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with Orange Sierra Leone.

