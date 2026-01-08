Sierra Leone’s President Bio Swears In Judicial Tribunal To Investigate Justice Halloway

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 8 January 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in of a Judicial Tribunal established to investigate the conduct of Hon. Justice Allan Baami Halloway, urging members to uphold fairness, impartiality, and due process.

President Bio described the process as vital to strengthening the justice sector, emphasizing that the tribunal’s work must be guided strictly by the rule of law.

“The task is weighty, but I am confident in your ability to conduct this investigation with fairness and respect for due process,” the President stated.

The three-member tribunal is chaired by Justice Abdulai Masiyambay Bangura, JSC, with Francis Gabbidon, Esq. and Oladipo Robin-Mason as members. The tribunal was constituted pursuant to Sections 137 (5)(a) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

The tribunal’s mandate follows the President’s directive of 15 September 2025, which led to the interdiction of Justice Halloway by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission pending investigation. Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Bangura, assured that the panel would conduct its work diligently and objectively.

