Sierra Leone’s President Bio Declares 2026 A “Year Of Action,” Pledges Steady Leadership And Tangible Results For Sierra Leoneans

State Lodge, Freetown, January 1, 2026 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has described 2026 as a decisive “Year of Action,” assuring Sierra Leoneans that his government will focus on delivering visible, everyday improvements in livelihoods, public services, food security, and economic stability.

In his New Year’s Day National Address, the President acknowledged the economic pressures facing families but expressed confidence that the country has entered the new year more stable, more realistic, and better positioned to convert reforms into results.

President Bio noted that while global challenges such as high living costs, climate pressures, and fiscal constraints continue to affect countries worldwide, Sierra Leone has taken difficult but necessary decisions in recent years to stabilise the economy and rebuild institutional confidence

He emphasised that 2026 would not be a year of empty promises but one of careful decision-making, honesty in governance, and responsible use of public resources, stressing that national progress depends not only on government action but also on citizenship, integrity, and collective responsibility.

Highlighting Feed Salone as a flagship priority under the Big Five Game Changers, President Bio reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to food security, job creation, and national self-reliance through increased agricultural production, improved market access, and youth participation in agribusiness

The President also reiterated government efforts to invest in people through quality education, strengthened healthcare systems, and a firm response to drug abuse, particularly the fight against Kush, combining strict law enforcement with prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation programmes

On economic diversification, President Bio outlined plans to expand agriculture, fisheries, mining, tourism, renewable energy, and the digital economy, while creating an enabling environment for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and credible investors.

Addressing the political landscape ahead of the 2028 General Elections, the President called on political actors to act responsibly, respect the law, and safeguard peace, while reaffirming his government’s commitment to implementing the Tripartite Agreement reforms to strengthen democratic trust and electoral credibility

In his closing remarks, President Bio urged Sierra Leoneans to remain patient, disciplined, and united, noting that while no nation solves all its problems in one year, steady effort, shared values, and national cohesion remain the pathway to lasting progress.

