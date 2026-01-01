Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends New Year’s Day Mass In Tihun, Calls For Unity And Love

Tihun Town, Sogbini Chiefdom, Thursday, 1 January 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and his family joined worshippers at St Joseph Catholic Church in Tihun for the New Year’s Day Mass, where he called on Sierra Leoneans to embrace empathy, unity, and love for one another.

The Mass coincided with the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, celebrated under the theme “The Motherhood of Mary,” and was offered for President Bio and his government, the First Lady, and for peace and development in Sierra Leone.

Welcoming worshippers, the Church invited the faithful to reflect on the past year with gratitude and to entrust their hopes for the new year to Jesus Christ through the intercession of Mary. Readings from the Books of Numbers, Galatians, and Luke highlighted God’s blessing, humanity’s adoption as children of God, and the birth and naming of Jesus.

In his homily, the Acting Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Patrick Vagahun, reminded the congregation that God, who once spoke through prophets, now speaks through His Son, encouraging believers to reflect deeply on God’s word, as Mary did.

Special prayers were offered for the President and his family, the government, the Church, and for peace and prosperity in Sierra Leone.

Delivering his New Year’s message, President Bio thanked God for the gift of life and the opportunity to enter a new year with faith and optimism. He urged Sierra Leoneans to remain grateful, compassionate, and united, noting that despite global challenges, faith continues to bring people together in hope and thanksgiving.

The President described the celebration as significant, marking both the beginning of a new year and the Feast of Mary, Mother of God. He called on citizens to show empathy for one another, strengthen national unity, and consolidate the peace and progress achieved over the years, expressing optimism for a more prosperous future.

