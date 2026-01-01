NEW YEAR’S DAY NATIONAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE THURSDAY, 1ST JANUARY 2026

Skip to content
info@statehouse.gov.sl
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
NEW YEAR’S DAY NATIONAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE THURSDAY, 1ST JANUARY 2026
January 1, 2026
9:35 am
No Comments
2026 New Year’s Day National Address by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio
Download
Latest News
January 1, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends New Year’s Day Mass In Tihun, Calls For Unity And Love
Read More
December 30, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges Peace And Religious Harmony At Sub-Regional Mano River Basin Muslim Conference
Read More
December 25, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President Bio Attends Christmas Day Mass In Bonthe, Reaffirms Commitment To Island Development
Read More
1
2
3
…
58
Scroll to Top