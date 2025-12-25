Sierra Leone’s President Bio Attends Christmas Day Mass In Bonthe, Reaffirms Commitment To Island Development

Bonthe Island, Thursday, 25 December 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to the sustainable development of Bonthe Island, as he attended the Holy Mass marking Christmas Day at the Catholic Church on Bonthe Island.

The President joined clergy, parishioners, traditional leaders, and residents for the December 25 Mass, a tradition he has consistently maintained during the Christmas break. Church authorities warmly welcomed the President and expressed appreciation for his continued fellowship with the Bonthe Catholic community, describing his presence as a powerful symbol of faith, humility, and national unity.

In a welcome address delivered on behalf of the parish, church leaders congratulated President Bio on his international and regional leadership roles and prayed for God’s continued guidance and protection over him and his family. Special tribute was also paid to Her Excellency the First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, for her support towards the renovation of the parish house, an over 100-year-old structure that has now been transformed into a modern facility.

The address highlighted several development gains recorded in Bonthe District under President Bio’s leadership, particularly in education and health. These include the effective implementation of the Free Quality School Education Programme, the introduction of tablet-based learning to support literacy, improvements in hospital infrastructure, and the Free Health Care Initiative.

Parish and community leaders further acknowledged progress in security and military presence on the island, while also drawing attention to outstanding challenges, including health staffing gaps, internet connectivity, the operationalisation of the township electrification project, and the completion of key infrastructure such as the Gbokuma–Bonthe bridge.

Responding to the issues raised, President Bio assured the congregation of his continued commitment to inclusive national development. “I cannot solve every problem at once. Resources are limited, but development is a process, and we will continue to work steadily,” the President said.

He reaffirmed his determination to see the Gbongboma–Bonthe bridge completed, describing it as a national obligation critical to the island’s long-term survival and economic growth.

Following the Christmas Mass, the Mayor of Bonthe, His Worship Mohamed Robinson, invited President Bio to unveil major street renamed Julius Maada Bio Road, formerly known as Heddle Road. The Mayor explained that the decision to rename the street was taken by the Bonthe City Council and community stakeholders in recognition of the President’s development interventions and enduring support to the island.

President Bio welcomed the gesture, describing it as a collective honour to the people of Bonthe and a reminder of the shared responsibility to sustain development gains.

President Bio’s presence at the Christmas Mass and his engagements with community leaders once again underscored his administration’s focus on inclusive development and his close ties with the people of Bonthe Island.

