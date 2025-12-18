Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Reaffirms Confidence In SLPP National Chairman Batilo Songa, Calls For Unity, Discipline And Shared Purpose

Freetown International Conference Centre, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 17 December 2025 – His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio has reaffirmed his full confidence in the newly elected National Chairman of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Sir Jimmy Batilo Songa, calling on party members to rally behind him in the interest of unity, discipline and effective party organisation.

The President made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the Inauguration and Fundraising Dinner of the new SLPP National Executive Council, held on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at the Freetown International Conference Centre.

Addressing party faithful from across the country and the diaspora, President Bio described the occasion as more than a ceremonial event, but a moment of renewal and recommitment to the values that have sustained the SLPP across generations. He emphasised that the party’s strength lies not in personalities, but in principles, discipline and respect for democratic structures.

In a strong show of support for the new party leadership, the President described Chairman Batilo Songa as a tested and disciplined leader whose loyalty and commitment to the SLPP are beyond question. He urged members to work with and through the Chairman, stressing that a firm and respected party leadership is essential for cohesion and electoral succes

“When the Chairman stands firm, the Party stands firm,” President Bio said, adding that unity within the party enables him, as Leader and President, to focus fully on the responsibilities of governing the nation.

President Bio also cautioned against internal discord, noting that the SLPP’s historic victories have always been built on unity, discipline and a shared sense of purpose, rather than noise or provocation. He reminded members that while competition is natural in a democracy, division weakens the party and undermines its collective mission.

Reflecting on the party’s role in national development, the President highlighted key governance achievements and reiterated the SLPP’s commitment to preparing Sierra Leone for the future through economic resilience, institutional reform and inclusive growth. He underscored the importance of continuity and orderly leadership transitions as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections and beyond.

Concluding his address, President Bio called on members to leave the event with renewed confidence and a collective resolve to strengthen the party, deepen democracy and continue building “the Sierra Leone we are becoming,” anchored on unity, discipline and shared national purpose.

