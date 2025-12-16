JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ – 2025 EU–SIERRA LEONE POLITICAL PARTNERSHIP DIALOGUE, DATED – 16 DECEMBER 2025

Excerpt:

“The Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the European Union today reaffirmed their longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership during the 2025 EU–Sierra Leone Political Partnership Dialogue held at State House in Freetown. Chaired by H.E. President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the dialogue underscored shared commitments to democracy, the rule of law, regional peace and security, and inclusive socio-economic development, while reinforcing cooperation within a rules-based international order.”