  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ – 2025 EU–SIERRA LEONE POLITICAL PARTNERSHIP DIALOGUE, DATED – 16 DECEMBER 2025

JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ - 2025 EU–SIERRA LEONE POLITICAL PARTNERSHIP DIALOGUE, DATED – 16 DECEMBER 2025

Excerpt:

2025 EU-Sierra Leone Political Patnerhip DialogueDownload

“The Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the European Union today reaffirmed their longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership during the 2025 EU–Sierra Leone Political Partnership Dialogue held at State House in Freetown. Chaired by H.E. President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the dialogue underscored shared commitments to democracy, the rule of law, regional peace and security, and inclusive socio-economic development, while reinforcing cooperation within a rules-based international order.”

Latest News

Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
December 15, 2025
FINAL COMMUNIQUE - SIXTY-EIGHTH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT
Read More
ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio Opens 68th Ordinary Session Of The Authority Of Heads Of State And Government, Announces Landmark ECOWAS Measure To Reduce Cost Of Air Travel Across West Africa
December 14, 2025
ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio Opens 68th Ordinary Session Of The Authority Of Heads Of State And Government, Announces Landmark ECOWAS Measure To Reduce Cost Of Air Travel Across West Africa
Read More
OPENING STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AND CHAIR OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT, AT THE 68TH ORDINARY SESSION AND SPECIAL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF THE COMMUNITY, ABUJA, NIGERIA, SUNDAY 14TH DECEMBER, 2025
December 14, 2025
OPENING STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AND CHAIR OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT, AT THE 68TH ORDINARY SESSION AND SPECIAL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF THE COMMUNITY, ABUJA, NIGERIA, SUNDAY 14TH DECEMBER, 2025
Read More
1 2 3 55
Scroll to Top