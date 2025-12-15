  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

FINAL COMMUNIQUE – SIXTY-EIGHTH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT

Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
Final Communiqué_ENG-3_251215_145825Download

Latest News

ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio Opens 68th Ordinary Session Of The Authority Of Heads Of State And Government, Announces Landmark ECOWAS Measure To Reduce Cost Of Air Travel Across West Africa
December 14, 2025
ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio Opens 68th Ordinary Session Of The Authority Of Heads Of State And Government, Announces Landmark ECOWAS Measure To Reduce Cost Of Air Travel Across West Africa
Read More
OPENING STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AND CHAIR OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT, AT THE 68TH ORDINARY SESSION AND SPECIAL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF THE COMMUNITY, ABUJA, NIGERIA, SUNDAY 14TH DECEMBER, 2025
December 14, 2025
OPENING STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AND CHAIR OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT, AT THE 68TH ORDINARY SESSION AND SPECIAL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF THE COMMUNITY, ABUJA, NIGERIA, SUNDAY 14TH DECEMBER, 2025
Read More
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Abuja Ahead Of The 68th Ordinary Session Of The ECOWAS Authority Of Heads Of State And Government Summit
December 13, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Abuja Ahead Of The 68th Ordinary Session Of The ECOWAS Authority Of Heads Of State And Government Summit
Read More
1 2 3 55
Scroll to Top