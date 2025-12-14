ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio Opens 68th Ordinary Session Of The Authority Of Heads Of State And Government, Announces Landmark ECOWAS Measure To Reduce Cost Of Air Travel Across West Africa

Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday, 14 December 2025 – The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, has officially opened the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority, describing the summit as a defining moment for the future of over 400 million West Africans.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja, President Bio reflected on ECOWAS’ 50-year journey, noting that the golden jubilee calls for renewed unity, courage, and clarity of purpose. He expressed appreciation to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for hosting the summit and acknowledged the continued partnership of regional, continental, and international institutions in advancing peace and stability in West Africa.

Addressing regional peace and security, the ECOWAS Chairman warned that terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, and communal conflicts remain grave threats to the stability and development of the region, particularly in the Sahel. He stressed that insecurity in one country poses risks to all and called for strengthened collective action, including enhanced intelligence sharing, coordinated border operations, and the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force for counterterrorism.

On democracy and constitutional order, President Bio reaffirmed ECOWAS’ zero-tolerance stance on Unconstitutional Changes of Government. He condemned recent threats to constitutional rule in parts of the region and commended swift collective action taken by ECOWAS to defend democratic governance, stressing that the Community will not compromise on democracy, rule of law, and accountable leadership.

Turning to economic integration, President Bio underscored that regional and economic integration remains the bedrock of the ECOWAS vision. He called for deeper trade liberalisation, harmonised policies, improved infrastructure connectivity, and accelerated progress toward a single market and common currency, in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a major announcement welcomed by leaders and citizens alike, President Bio revealed that ECOWAS will implement a landmark measure to reduce the cost of air travel across West Africa beginning 1 January 2026. Under the new agreement, Member States will abolish air transport taxes and reduce passenger and security charges by 25 percent, a move aimed at easing mobility, boosting trade and tourism, and strengthening people-to-people connections across the region.

President Bio noted that high air travel costs have for too long constrained business, discouraged movement, and separated families. He described the reform as a practical, people-centred demonstration of ECOWAS’ commitment to making regional integration a lived reality rather than an abstract ideal.

The ECOWAS Chairman also highlighted the need for stronger humanitarian coordination and climate resilience, stressing that women and youth must remain central to the region’s response to displacement, food insecurity, and climate-related shocks. He further called for strengthened ECOWAS institutions, financial sustainability, and effective implementation of regional decisions to ensure lasting impact for citizens.

Concluding his address, President Bio urged West African leaders to act with unity and courage as ECOWAS charts its course for the next fifty years. He emphasized that the Community’s greatest strength lies in its collective resolve to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa that delivers tangible benefits to its people.

