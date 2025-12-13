Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Abuja Ahead Of The 68th Ordinary Session Of The ECOWAS Authority Of Heads Of State And Government Summit

Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, 13 December 2025 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has arrived in Abuja in preparation for the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority, scheduled for Sunday, 14 December 2025.

At this important gathering, the regional leaders are expected to discuss various critical issues impacting West Africa, with particular focus on recent incidents involving Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

For media inquiries, contact:

State House Media and Communications Unit

Email: info@statehouse.gov.sl