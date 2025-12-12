Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Officially Opens Salone Civic Festival 2025, Declares January 18 As National Remembrance Day

Miatta Civic Centre, Freetown, Thursday, 11 December 2025- His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially opened the Salone Civic Festival 2025 and formally declared January 18 as National Remembrance Day, fulfilling a key recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). January 18, 2002, marked the official end of Sierra Leone’s civil war, which began in 1991.

President Bio emphasized that since the days of the TRC and the Bintumani Conferences, no administration has done more to promote press freedom and create space for national dialogue than his government. Quoting Paragraph 202 of the TRC Report, he recalled the Commission’s call for January 18 to be set aside as a national day to honour victims, promote reconciliation, and strengthen peace.

He announced that the day will now be dedicated to civic education, community service, peacebuilding activities, and remembrance of victims and survivors. The Ministry of Information and Civic Education (MICE), the National Council for Civic Education and Democracy (NaCCED), and the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion (ICPNC) were tasked to lead the annual commemoration.

Speaking on the importance of the newly transformed Miatta Civic Centre, the President said the building would serve as a national home for civic engagement, creativity, and digital innovation—a place where citizens can speak truth to power, where artists and innovators shape the future, and where government connects directly with the people.

He highlighted several reforms his administration has undertaken to deepen civic culture, including weekly government press briefings, nationwide civic town halls, and the reintroduction of the Sierra Leone Daily Mail as a credible source of authoritative news. He praised the rebirth of the Sierra Leone News Agency (SLENA), which now has correspondents in every district and plays a key role in countering misinformation.

President Bio also underscored the impact of the gov.sl digital platform developed by DSTI, which provides citizens with verified information on government development efforts. He added that the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) dashboard now allows the public to track national progress in real time, describing it as a new era of accountability through technology.

At the event, the President launched three major policy frameworks developed by MICE: the Government Information Policy, the National Archive Policy, and the National Film and Video Policy.

Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah, said Sierra Leone is entering a new phase of civic consciousness. He noted that within two years, the government has transformed public engagement through town hall meetings, improved weekly press briefings, and expanded civic knowledge nationwide. He thanked President Bio for reviving civic education and restoring its prominence in national life.

UN Resident Coordinator Fredrick Ampiah reaffirmed that civic education is the foundation of nation-building and commended the government’s efforts to strengthen digital awareness. He noted that the second edition of the Salone Civic Festival was significantly larger than the first and pledged continued UNDP support.

Guest speaker Dr. Mavuso Walter Msimang, an 84-year-old South African activist and veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle, reflected on parallels between Sierra Leone’s anti-corruption efforts and South Africa’s. He urged young people to embrace responsibility and civic consciousness, recalling how he met Minister Bah during his time teaching at the Desmond Tutu African Leadership Academy.

Sierra Leone’s Entertainment Ambassador, Kao Denero, highlighted the role of the festival in promoting shared national values. He thanked President Bio for establishing the first-ever Office of the Entertainment Ambassador, noting that the creative sector has aligned its work with the President’s Big Five Agenda. He emphasized that entertainment is a powerful national tool that must be used responsibly.

The ceremony concluded with a conducted tour by President Bio of booths and exhibitions mounted by government institutions, private sector organizations, and civil society groups showcasing innovation, civic education initiatives, and public service programs.

