Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 1,017 Soldiers And Officer Cadets, Declares End To Military Intervention In Politics

Armed Forces Training Centre, Benguema Barracks, Waterloo. Thursday, 11 December, 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has formally commissioned 1,017 newly trained soldiers and officer cadets into the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), marking what he described as a defining moment for the nation and declaring that the era of military involvement in national politics “is over.”

The graduating cohort comprised 89 officer cadets and 949 enlisted soldiers, including 212 female recruits and 15 female officer cadets. The trainees underwent nine months of intensive preparation at the Armed Forces Training Centre and the Peace Mission Training Centre. A number of recruits were expelled for drug-related and disciplinary offences, leaving a final tally of 1,017 successful graduates.

Addressing the ceremony, President Bio said Sierra Leone “stands taller, prouder, and more secure” as the new force of trained personnel steps forward to serve. Drawing on his own history as a cadet and soldier, he reflected on the challenges of military training and commended the discipline and resilience shown by the graduates. He extended appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, training commandants, instructors, and the families whose support made the moment possible. He also honoured fallen soldiers and wounded personnel, noting that their sacrifices form the bedrock of national peace and security.

President Bio described the achievements of the female graduates as historic and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women across command, operational, engineering, and peacekeeping roles. He reminded all new personnel that modern security challenges, ranging from terrorism and cyber threats to climate shocks and regional instability, demand a highly professional, well-trained, and disciplined force.

The President acknowledged the contributions of defence partners including ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, and several bilateral partners whose support has strengthened training, logistics, peacekeeping capacity, and overall military professionalism.

President Bio stated unequivocally that the era of military intervention in Sierra Leone’s politics is over, reminding the graduates that their loyalty is to the Constitution and their duty is to protect the will of the people.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving military welfare, modernising equipment, expanding training opportunities, and strengthening peacekeeping readiness, noting that the future of the RSLAF depends on the professionalism and integrity of the new generation of officers and soldiers.

President Bio concluded by urging the graduates to wear the uniform with pride, serve with honour, and uphold the unity and stability of Sierra Leone, reminding them that if a young cadet from Tihun could rise to Brigadier General and President, then their own futures also hold limitless promise.

For media inquiries, contact:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl.