Sierra Leone’s President And ECOWAS Chairman, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Graces Inauguration Of Newly Elected President Of Côte d’Ivoire

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 8 December 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and current Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has honoured the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Alassane Ouattara with his distinguished presence.

Commenting on the inauguration following his arrival in Abidjan on the 7 December 2025, President Bio stated on Facebook “ECOWAS remains steadfastly committed to strengthening democratic governance across West Africa.”

His attendance at today’s swearing in of President Ouattara, re-elected during the 25 October 2025 presidential vote, underscores the solidarity of Sierra Leone and ECOWAS with Côte d’Ivoire as it begins a new chapter under renewed leadership.

As Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bio’s presence also reaffirms his commitment to regional cooperation, democratic consolidation, and the strengthening of bilateral relations across West Africa. The visit reflects the collective leadership role President Bio continues to play in promoting peace, economic integration, and good governance within the sub region.

The inauguration brings together a distinguished roster of African heads of state, including, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of Gabon, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, reinforcing the significance of this moment not only for Côte d’Ivoire, but for regional unity and stability.

For mediar enquiries, contact:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl