  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

Sierra Leone’s President And ECOWAS Chairman, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Graces Inauguration Of Newly Elected President Of Côte d’Ivoire

Sierra Leone’s President And ECOWAS Chairman, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Graces Inauguration Of Newly Elected President Of Côte d’Ivoire

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 8 December 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and current Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has honoured the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Alassane Ouattara with his distinguished presence.

Sierra Leone’s President And ECOWAS Chairman, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Graces Inauguration Of Newly Elected President Of Côte d’Ivoire

Commenting on the inauguration following his arrival in Abidjan on the 7 December 2025, President Bio stated on Facebook  “ECOWAS remains steadfastly committed to strengthening democratic governance across West Africa.”

His attendance at today’s swearing in of President Ouattara, re-elected during the 25 October 2025 presidential vote, underscores the solidarity of Sierra Leone and ECOWAS with Côte d’Ivoire as it begins a new chapter under renewed leadership.

Sierra Leone’s President And ECOWAS Chairman, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Graces Inauguration Of Newly Elected President Of Côte d’Ivoire

As Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bio’s presence also reaffirms his commitment to regional cooperation, democratic consolidation, and the strengthening of bilateral relations across West Africa. The visit reflects the collective leadership role President Bio continues to play in promoting peace, economic integration, and good governance within the sub region.

Sierra Leone’s President And ECOWAS Chairman, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Graces Inauguration Of Newly Elected President Of Côte d’Ivoire

The inauguration brings together a distinguished roster of African heads of state, including, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of Gabon, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, reinforcing the significance of this moment not only for Côte d’Ivoire, but for regional unity and stability.

For mediar enquiries, contact:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl

Latest News

Sierra Leone’s President And Chairman Of ECOWAS Heads Of State, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Arrives In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire For The Inauguration Of The New President Elect
December 7, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President And Chairman Of ECOWAS Heads Of State, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Arrives In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire For The Inauguration Of The New President Elect
Read More
Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
December 7, 2025
The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.
Read More
Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
December 7, 2025
ECOWAS Statement On The Republic Of Benin
Read More
1 2 3 52
Scroll to Top