The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.

Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
N°2_ ECOWAS STATEMENT ON THE REPUBLIC OF BENINDownload

