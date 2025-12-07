  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

Sierra Leone’s President And Chairman Of ECOWAS Heads Of State, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Arrives In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire For The Inauguration Of The New President Elect

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 7 December 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has arrived in Abidjan ahead of the inauguration of His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara.

President Ouattara was re-elected President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire following the 25 October 2025 presidential elections, and his swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place in Abidjan.

President Bio was warmly received at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport by the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency Robert Beugré Mambé, along with senior government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

As Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bio’s presence underscores Sierra Leone’s strong commitment to regional cooperation, democratic consolidation, and strengthening bilateral relations with Côte d’Ivoire and other West African nations. The visit also reflects the collective leadership role President Bio continues to play in promoting peace, economic integration, and good governance across the ECOWAS region.

