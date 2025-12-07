Skip to content
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
ECOWAS Statement On The Republic Of Benin
December 7, 2025
1:29 pm
December 7, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President And Chairman Of ECOWAS Heads Of State, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Arrives In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire For The Inauguration Of The New President Elect
December 7, 2025
The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.
December 6, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Announces Nle 2.7 Million Subvention To SLAJ, Reaffirms Commitment To Public-Interest Journalism
