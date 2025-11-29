Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens Orange Sierra Leone Data Centre, Reaffirms Government’s Commitment To Enabling Private Investment

Bo City, Southern Sierra Leone, Saturday 29 November 2025 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially opened the new Orange Sierra Leone Data Centre in Bo, reaffirming his government’s commitment to creating a continuous enabling environment for private sector investment and digital transformation.

The state-of-the-art facility, described by Orange Sierra Leone’s Chief Technical Officer, Sylvanus Redwood-Sawyer, as the company’s disaster recovery data centre, becomes the second such installation in the country, following the first centre established in Freetown.

President Bio said the decision by Orange Sierra Leone to expand its infrastructure into Bo aligns strongly with his government’s vision to advance digital connectivity nationwide. “Technology and innovation are critical enablers of development. The establishment of this Data Centre in Bo reflects the trust and confidence that exist between the government and the private sector,” the President stated.

He noted the increasing need for technical innovation, skills advancement, and more resilient digital infrastructure. The President further emphasised responsible use of telecommunications services, warning that providers must protect citizens’ information and ensure strong cybersecurity measures. “As we expand our digital space, service providers must guarantee robust cybersecurity for end users, eliminate cyberbullying, and confront cybercriminals,” he urged.

President Bio reiterated that while infrastructure is essential, investing in people remains equally important. “I am a human capital development-oriented President. When we invest in people, we invest in their future, where their ideas matter,” he said.

The President assured that his administration will continue making deliberate efforts to ensure Sierra Leone remains competitive globally and will maintain policies that encourage private investment to thrive.

Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation, Salima Monorma Bah, recalled that since 2018 President Bio has placed technology at the centre of his development priorities. “Through deliberate investment in connectivity, we have expanded Sierra Leone’s digital landscape, creating a strong foundation for digital services nationwide,” she said, while commending Orange Sierra Leone for its significant role in the country’s ongoing digital transformation.

Orange Sierra Leone’s Chief Executive Officer, Sekou Amadou Bah, described the new Data Centre as a bold investment designed to support the expansion of digital and financial services across the country. He said the facility will play a vital role in boosting economic growth and includes a modern data storage unit. “We are a trusted digital partner to Sierra Leone. With this centre, we aim to power digital innovation across Bo District and beyond,” he said.

Brelotte BA, Chief Executive Officer of Sonatel Group and Chairman of Orange Sierra Leone’s Board, emphasized the importance of the centre in strengthening resilience and data sovereignty. “This facility represents a major step forward for data sovereignty. Digital transformation must be inclusive,” he remarked.

Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Hon. Matthew Nyumah, applauded the investment, noting that modern development is anchored in digital transformation. “We once had only one nerve centre for digital connectivity in Freetown. This second centre in Bo ensures continuity, so that in the event of storms, natural disasters or human error affecting the Freetown hub, this centre will automatically take over,” he explained.

With the commissioning of the Orange Sierra Leone Data Centre in Bo, President Julius Maada Bio has once again underscored his government’s determination to position Sierra Leone as a modern digital hub, one where innovation drives growth, investment finds firm footing, and citizens are empowered through reliable technology.

