  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

READOUT OF THE PHONE CALL BETWEEN HIS EXCELLENCY JULIUS MAADA BIO, CHAIRMAN OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY AND ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE UNITED NATIONS

Readout Of The Phone Call Between His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, Chairman Of The Ecowas Authority And António Guterres, Secretary-General Of The United Nations
Readout between H.E President Bio and UN Secretary General.Download

Latest News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens Orange Sierra Leone Data Centre, Reaffirms Government’s Commitment To Enabling Private Investment
November 29, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens Orange Sierra Leone Data Centre, Reaffirms Government’s Commitment To Enabling Private Investment
Read More
The New Minister Of Energy Swears Oath Of Office, Assures Sierra Leone’s President Bio Of Commitment To Sustainable Electricity
November 27, 2025
The New Minister Of Energy Swears Oath Of Office, Assures Sierra Leone’s President Bio Of Commitment To Sustainable Electricity
Read More
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For An AU–EU Partnership Built On Mutual Respect, Shared Responsibility, And Equality
November 24, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For An AU–EU Partnership Built On Mutual Respect, Shared Responsibility, And Equality
Read More
1 2 3 50
Scroll to Top