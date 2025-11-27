The New Minister Of Energy Swears Oath Of Office, Assures Sierra Leone’s President Bio Of Commitment To Sustainable Electricity

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 27 November 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio today administered the Oath of Office to the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Mr. Cyril A. Grant, at a brief ceremony held at State House.

Presenting the minister for the oath-taking, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Prince E.O. Cole, noted that in accordance with Section 57 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone (Act No. 6 of 1991), all legal and procedural requirements had been met.

“Following Your Excellency’s nomination and his successful approval by Parliament, it is my honour to present Mr. Cyril A. Grant to subscribe to the Oath of Office,” he stated.

After taking the oath, Minister Grant expressed deep gratitude to President Bio for entrusting him with the leadership of the energy sector. “I am profoundly honoured by this appointment and sincerely thank Your Excellency for the confidence reposed in me,” he said.

In his remarks, President Bio warmly congratulated the new minister and assured him of his full support as he takes on what he described as a challenging but critical national responsibility. “This is an onerous task, and you are fully aware of the complexities involved in providing reliable and sustainable electricity for our people,” the President noted.

The President also thanked Dr. Kandeh Yumkella and his team for the tremendous progress made during this period.

“We expect you to build on these gains and make full use of their expertise.”

President Bio encouraged the new minister to promote teamwork and coordination within the sector.

The President also highlighted ongoing improvements in energy access and expressed appreciation to development partners for their continued support. He urged Minister Grant to leverage these partnerships while also seeking new investment opportunities.

