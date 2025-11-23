Massive Turnout Of Sierra Leoneans As  Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Angola For EU–AU Summit

Luanda, Angola, 23 November 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, received an overwhelming and emotional welcome in Luanda as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans living in Angola turned out in large numbers to greet him upon his arrival for the Seventh European Union–African Union (EU–AU) Summit. The jubilant crowd, waving flags, singing, and chanting messages of support, created a remarkable atmosphere at the Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport.

President Bio was officially received by Angola’s Minister of External Relations, Mr. Tete António, alongside other senior officials from the Government of Angola. But it was the extraordinary presence of Sierra Leonean nationals, filled with pride and excitement, that defined the moment. Their turnout reaffirmed the strong bond between the President and Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora, many of whom expressed their admiration for his leadership and development vision.

The President is in Luanda to participate in the Seventh EU–AU Summit, held under the theme “Promoting Peace and Prosperity through Effective Multilateralism.” The gathering brings together leaders from across Africa and Europe to deliberate on strengthening cooperation in key areas such as peace and security, governance, migration, multilateral engagement, and sustainable development. Over the next two days, leaders are expected to issue a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to addressing shared global and regional challenges.

