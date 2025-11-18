Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Leads UN Security Council In Adopting Resolution 2803(2025), Expresses Hope For Lasting Peace

UN Headquarters, New York, 17 November 2025 – Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, presiding over the United Nations Security Council, has hailed the adoption of Resolution 2803 as a pivotal step toward ending the Gaza conflict and laying the foundation for long-term peace.

Adopted on Monday 17th November 2025, with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and Russia, the resolution authorizes an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza and establishes a transitional Board of Peace. The plan supports demilitarization, reconstruction, and a conditional path to Palestinian statehood, excluding Hamas, while explicitly rejecting forced displacement and any long-term Israeli reoccupation.

Speaking at the UN Headquarters shortly after the vote, President Bio said Sierra Leone “fully supports” the U.S.-drafted resolution, calling it “the best path to end the violence and renew hope for a lasting peace.” He emphasized that the impartial security force and apolitical governance board will be essential in “stabilizing Gaza, protecting civilians, and creating an environment in which meaningful peace can take root.”

President Bio also commended President Trump for “spearheading this bold peace initiative” and praised the diplomatic roles of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, noting that their sustained mediation helped secure the ceasefire and recent hostage releases. “Without the tireless efforts by the mediators, together with our collective advocacy in the Security Council, the hard-won ceasefire would not have been possible,” he said.

President Bio underscored the need for global unity behind the Council’s decision, urging Member States to “stand on the side of principles with pragmatism, for peace, security, and human dignity for the people of Gaza.”

