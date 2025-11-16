Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Woos Investors At Sierra Leone’s First Agri-Food Investment Summit, Guarantees Tax Incentives And Regulatory Reforms

New Brookfields Hotel, Freetown, Tuesday, 28 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has called on international and local investors to seize new opportunities in Sierra Leone’s agriculture sector, assuring them of attractive tax incentives, transparent investment laws, and regulatory reforms aimed at building a modern, self-sufficient food economy.

Speaking at the inaugural Sierra Leone Agri-Food Investment Summit, attended by over 25 international investors and 40 local companies, President Bio described agriculture as “the heartbeat of Sierra Leone’s economy.”

“Sierra Leone has 5.4 million hectares of arable land, and less than 20 percent has been cultivated. We are strategically positioned to feed over 400 million consumers in West Africa. In our fight for food sovereignty, political leadership and policy consistency set Sierra Leone apart,” he stated.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to supporting serious investors, noting that every seed planted represents “a promise to the farmer that his work is his future.”

“Feed Salone is not just a programme but a movement to restore our pride and dignity. From our farms to our markets, we will feed ourselves and prosper,” President Bio emphasized.

He urged investors to translate discussions into concrete actions that create jobs, enhance exports, and strengthen food systems, highlighting key opportunities in rice, cassava, poultry, livestock, cocoa, and coffee.

Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, praised the President’s leadership in driving growth through agriculture and industrialization, disclosing that foreign direct investment commitments have reached over US$2 billion, while interest rates have dropped from 40% to 15%.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka, said the summit connects investors with indigenous farmers to boost productivity and competitiveness. “We are making it easier to access land, do business, and make profit. Sierra Leone is a country that means business now more than ever,” he affirmed.

Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ibrahim Stevens, described agriculture as a driver of macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth. “With Feed Salone and prudent macroeconomic reforms, our economy is positioned for robust growth,” he said.

Representing the private sector, Mohamed Sow, Finance Director of PC Holdings Group, disclosed that the company has invested US$150 million in Sierra Leone’s agricultural ventures over the past seven years, producing onions, maize, palm oil derivatives, and seasoning cubes, and credited President Bio’s support for their confidence to expand.

The summit concluded with renewed commitments from both government and private sector stakeholders to transform Sierra Leone’s agricultural landscape through investment, innovation, and partnership.

