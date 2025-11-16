Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens First-Ever Manufacturers’ Roundtable And Made-In-Sierra Leone Exhibition, Commits To A Predictable And Transparent Business Environment

Bintumani Conference Centre, Freetown, Wednesday, 29 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially opened Sierra Leone’s first-ever Manufacturers’ Roundtable and Made-in-Sierra Leone Exhibition, reaffirming his government’s commitment to creating a predictable, transparent, and business-friendly environment for manufacturers.

Delivering the keynote address, President Bio described the event as a historic step toward ending the export of raw materials and dependence on imported finished goods.

“Whenever we export raw materials, we export jobs and boost other nations’ economies. Without manufacturing, agriculture will struggle to thrive. We are building an economy that consumes what we produce and exports what we make,” he said.

The President announced three strategic initiatives to drive industrial growth, the Made-in-Sierra Leone Presidential Promotion, the National Manufacturing Roadmap, and the National Manufacturing Pact, all aimed at enhancing local production and competitiveness.

He emphasized that manufacturers operating in Sierra Leone have access to nearly 400 million consumers in West Africa and 1.4 billion across the continent, underscoring the country’s geographic advantage.

“Industrialization begins with mindset and national pride. Every product made in Sierra Leone is made by our people. When we buy made-in-Sierra Leone, we create jobs and build our economy,” President Bio stated.

He further called for transparency, quality production, and compliance with international standards, noting that such principles are essential for trust and export growth. The President expressed hope that the roundtable would produce three key outcomes: a roadmap for fiscal coherence, an action plan for an enabling environment, and a framework for inclusive growth.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Ibrahim Alpha Sesay, praised the event as a fulfillment of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) and revealed government plans to establish four Special Industrial Zones (SIZs) and revive the Koindu International Market.

“Since 2018, we have established 25 factories, diversifying Sierra Leone’s economy through manufacturing,” he said.

World Bank Country Manager, Abdu Muwonge, highlighted that manufacturing currently contributes 8.8% to Sierra Leone’s GDP, adding that the nation’s natural harbor positions it as a regional export hub.

UNIDO Country Representative, Mariatu Swaray, reaffirmed UNIDO’s commitment to supporting climate-smart manufacturing, technological innovation, and quality infrastructure systems, noting that “manufacturing is where our future lies.”

Minister of Finance, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, assured stakeholders that the government has created a stable economic environment conducive to growth, citing currency stability, reduced inflation, and lower prices.

“We have a sound legal system and respect all agreements with manufacturers. Financial institutions should now do their part by providing access to finance,” he urged.

Representing the private sector, Albert Ojo Collier, President of the Manufacturers’ Association, thanked the government for prioritizing manufacturing and supporting post-crisis recovery after the civil war, Ebola, and COVID-19.

The event concluded with a strong call for partnership between government, development agencies, and private sector players to drive Sierra Leone’s industrial transformation agenda through innovation, investment, and inclusivity.

