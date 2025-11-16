Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates Sporting Heroes, Launches “Football For Schools” Project

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 29 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has presented medals and trophies to national athletes across 13 sporting disciplines, honouring their outstanding international performances while formally launching the Football for Schools Project.

The disciplines include karate, scrabble, gymnastics, volleyball, cricket, basketball, boxing, cycling, athletics, and women’s football, among others.

President Bio congratulated the Sierra Queens, the Under-17 Female Football Team, and all national athletes for proudly representing Sierra Leone’s green, white, and blue on the world stage.

“We are here today to acknowledge and compliment you for the great job you have done for our beloved nation,” the President said, describing the athletes as national heroes and reaffirming his passion to develop all sports across the country.

He emphasized that his administration’s support for women’s empowerment in sports was intentional and results-driven, celebrating the national women’s teams for breaking barriers and emerging as WAFU A Champions.

“I am proud of you, and I want you to also feel proud of yourselves,” he told the female athletes, urging the private sector to continue supporting sports development.

The President also highlighted sports as a unifying force, noting that victories on the field bring citizens together beyond political divides.

“Your victories mean a lot to me. You are our national heroes. We are a resilient people with many talents,” he said.

President Bio officially launched the Football for Schools Project, a collaboration with FIFA to nurture young football talent nationwide. He reaffirmed his commitment to equipping schools with the skills and tools needed to develop the next generation of football stars.

Minister of Sports Madam Augusta James-Teima thanked President Bio for his consistent leadership and support, describing the event as historic for the nation’s sporting community.

SLFA President Babadi Kamara also commended the female teams for their exceptional performances and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to developing football through the Football for Schools initiative, in partnership with government and the private sector.

