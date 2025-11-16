  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

PUBLIC NOTICE: New Appointments Announced By His Excellency The President

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Stronger Regional Partnerships, Invites Nigerian Investors To Sierra Leone
November 16, 2025
President Nikos Christodoulides Of Cyprus Commends Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Leadership, Commits To Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
November 16, 2025
November 16, 2025
𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑!
