President Nikos Christodoulides Of Cyprus Commends Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Leadership, Commits To Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, 13 November 2025 – His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, has commended His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, for his leadership at the United Nations Security Council and as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority. President Christodoulides reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing both bilateral and multilateral relations between Cyprus and Sierra Leone.

Marking a historic milestone as the first official visit to Cyprus by a sitting Sierra Leonean Head of State, President Christodoulides underscored the shared legacy of both countries as former British colonies, emphasizing the profound importance of this visit.

He highlighted that while Cyprus and Sierra Leone have enjoyed solid cooperation to date, this visit paves the way for expanding partnerships across critical fields such as agriculture, fisheries, education, maritime affairs, cybersecurity, and private sector investment.

President Christodoulides also briefed President Bio on Cyprus’ forthcoming six-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. He pledged to utilize this role to strengthen ties not only between the EU and Sierra Leone but also between the EU and ECOWAS, affirming a firm commitment to collaborate closely with ECOWAS in tackling regional challenges.

In response, President Bio expressed heartfelt thanks for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation, describing the visit as both strategic and symbolic. He extended gratitude to President Christodoulides for the scholarships awarded to Sierra Leonean students in 2022 and expressed interest in expanding such cooperation. President Bio also shared details of his ambitious national transformation agenda centered on the “Big Five Game Changers,” highlighting key sectors ripe for strategic partnership.

Three memoranda of understanding were signed between Sierra Leone and Cyprus, with Alhaji Musa Timothy Kabba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Maria Panayiotou, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, representing their respective countries.

Following the official discussions and signing ceremony, President Bio visited the Municipality of Nicosia, where he was warmly welcomed by Charalambos Prountzos, Mayor of Nicosia. He also toured the Cypriot House of Representatives, engaging with Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House.

This landmark visit carries considerable strategic importance, especially as Cyprus prepares to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 January 2026.

