𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑!

We are delighted to present the third edition of The Presidency, your trusted source for the latest updates and insights on the activities and initiatives led by His Excellency the President.

In this Volume 3, we spotlight the President’s dedication to intensifying the fight against Kush, marked by his visit to the Hastings Drug Rehabilitation Facility and the announcement of five decisive measures aimed at effectively combatting Kush.

In a move to enhance healthcare infrastructure, the President inaugurated the Kono Maternal Centre of Excellence, a cutting-edge medical facility housing the nation’s first rural-based Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Additionally, the President commemorated the two-year milestone of Feed Salone and launched a $105 million Livestock and Livelihood Development Project.

This edition also highlights the President’s formal recognition of some Paramount Chiefs, the reception of ambassadors’ credentials, the 2024 Annual Report of the Anti-Corruption Commission and more!

Thank you for being part of this journey. We look forward to bringing you timely and inspiring updates directly from the heart of our nation’s leadership.

Warm regards,

SHMCU