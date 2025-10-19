Welcome To The Second Edition Of The Presidency Newsletter

: Undefined index: file inon line

We are pleased to bring you the second edition of The Presidency, your reliable source for updates and insights on the activities and initiatives of His Excellency the President.

In this Volume 2, we highlight the President’s dedication to turning his flagship programme, Feed Sierra Leone, from vision into tangible results. From receiving the Year-Two Implementation Report at the Presidential Council meeting, to launching 30 new seed varieties and inaugurating a National Seed Testing Laboratory.

Demonstrating hands-on leadership, the President conducted symbolic harvests at a 60-hectare maize farm and at two of his own farms with cashew and rice harvests, reinforcing his commitment to the success of Feed Salone.

On the international front, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, the President attended the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Summit in Rome, where he called for a global coalition to combat terrorism in West Africa.

We’re also excited to introduce a new photo gallery section, offering powerful images of a President steadfast in his mission to feed Salone!

Thank you for joining us on this journey. We look forward to sharing timely, inspiring updates from the heart of our nation’s leadership.

Warm regards,

SHMCU

