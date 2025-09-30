World Bank President And IMF Managing Director Praise President Julius Maada Bio’s Leadership In Sierra Leone

Washington, USA, September 29, 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has received commendations for the significant economic advancements achieved in Sierra Leone under his stewardship.

In separate meetings with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), both leaders emphasized Sierra Leone’s vital partnership with their institutions and pledged ongoing support to bolster the country’s macroeconomic stability

During these discussions, President Bio highlighted key achievements, including the substantial reduction of inflation to single digits, the relative stability of the exchange rate, and the marked decline in Treasury Bill rates. He also expressed his appreciation for the steadfast and reliable collaboration with the World Bank and IMF in advancing Sierra Leone’s development goals.

President Bio extended his gratitude to the World Bank for endorsing the Mission 300 Energy Compact and requested support to participate in the Global Health Compact. He reiterated his government’s dedication to accelerating reforms across governance sectors.

Additionally, the IMF Managing Director congratulated President Bio on his recent appointment as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority.

These engagements with the World Bank Group and the IMF reaffirm the strong confidence that international financial institutions have not only in President Bio’s leadership but also in the ongoing consolidation of Sierra Leone’s macroeconomic resilience.

