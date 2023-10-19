Sierra Lone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs to Take Part In the Rebranding Africa Forum 2023 In Brussels

State House, Freetown, Thursday 19 October 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and delegation today left Freetown to join other Heads of State, global and business leaders at the Rebranding Africa Forum, RAF, 2023, slated for Saturday 21 October in Brussels, Belgium.

As a guest of honour, President Bio is scheduled to take part in a Presidential Conversation to be moderated by Didier Acouetey, the Chief Executive Officer of AfricSearch, founded in 1996 and now one of the leading head-hunting and human resources consulting firms for Africa that works to bridge the skills gap and find the best talent for the continent.

RAF is a socio-economic forum with a mission to improve Africa’s image and to promote its assets, by challenging itself to break cognitive biases that characterise the perception of African countries and reinforce the confidence of partners and investors.

The theme of this 9th edition is “Revolution in African financial systems, blending authenticity and modernity: Pathways to financial inclusion”.

