Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Woos U.S. Investors At Business Roundtable In Washington

Washington, D.C., 30th September 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has made a strong case for increased U.S. investment in Sierra Leone, describing the country as one of Africa’s most promising and untapped destinations for business opportunities.

Speaking at the U.S – Sierra Leone Business Roundtable convened by the Corporate Council on Africa and DLA Piper, President Bio outlined the progress made under his administration in creating a stable and attractive investment climate. He noted that his government has tightened fiscal discipline, established a one-stop National Investment Board to fast-track business processes, and strengthened investor protection laws anchored on transparency, rule of law, and predictability

Outlining Sierra Leone’s unique advantages, the President pointed to the country’s political stability, youthful workforce. with over 70% under the age of 35, abundant natural resources, and its role as a regional gateway as current Chair of ECOWAS, giving investors access to a 400-million-strong market projected to reach $2 trillion GDP by 2043.

President Bio emphasized that Sierra Leone is prioritizing value addition and shared prosperity across key sectors. These include transitioning agriculture from subsistence to agro-processing, expanding renewable energy for industrial corridors, and developing digital infrastructure to support e-commerce and fintech.

He eassured potential investors of risk mitigation through partnerships with institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, African Development Bank, and the MCC Compact, which co-finance and underwrite reforms to ensure long-term stability.

“Most importantly, this roundtable is about partnership,” President Bio said. “We are not just inviting investors; we are inviting partners to grow with us, to convert today’s dialogue into bankable projects that deliver real returns while transforming lives in Sierra Leone and across West Africa.”

The President concluded by declaring Sierra Leone “open for business,” urging U.S. firms to seize the opportunity to be part of the country’s growth story.

