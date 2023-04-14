Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Witnesses Award of Honorary Doctorate Degree to First Lady Fatima Bio, Congratulates Outstanding Achievements of All Graduands

Adjai Crowther Amphitheatre, Fourah Bay College, Friday 14 April 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the congregation for the conferment of degrees and award of diplomas and certificates at the University of Sierra Leone, where First Lady, Dr Fatima Maada Bio, was awarded the degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt), honoris causa.

A total of 3,497 students graduated for the 2021-2022 academic year, where the University’s Public Orator, Dr Abdulai Walon Jalloh read the citation for the conferment of the degree of Doctor of Letters on the First Lady, Dr Fatima Maada Bio.

“Our recipient is a fascinating personality who exudes charisma, passion, and intelligence. I can safely say that she has had the opportunity to dine with the very best that society has to offer. Our recipient of this year’s honoris causa, epitomises bravery, intelligence, and servant leadership, as evident in the massive impact being recorded by her humanitarian and official work in Sierra Leone, particularly, and the African continent at large,” he said.

“Our honouree has long been motivated by Pan-Africanist ideals, and because of this, at the tender age of eighteen, she became the champion for the Campaign Against Meningitis Disease in Africa, but more especially in the Gambia. Before she assumed her current role, our honouree led numerous gender, philanthropic, and child welfare campaigns. She was the first to donate $10,000 for the meningitis fight in The Gambia.

“Respectfully, The Visitor of the University of Sierra Leone, Mr. Chancellor sir, Honourable Minister of Education, Technical and Higher Education, other Ministers here present, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sierra Leone, other Vice-Chancellors from our Sister Universities, Deputy Vice-Chancellors of IPAM, COMAHS, and FBC, the Registrar of USL, other associate dignitaries of the same ilk, members of the Judiciary, our Honouree for this year’s Honoris Causa DOCTOR OF LETTER Congregation 2023 is Her Excellency Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone,” he concluded.

President Julius Maada Bio, while congratulating the graduands, said he was delighted to do so and grateful to share the joy of the outstanding achievements they, their parents and guardians, and the various faculties and staff of the University of Sierra Leone had collectively made.

“Hearty felicitations to each one of you for the roles each of you has played in making this great day possible for the graduates. For each of you, I believe, you have toiled over your uncertainties, surmounted your fears, coped with challenges, persevered through tough moments, and today, you have seen through your dreams. It is no mean feat, and I celebrate your successes with you with great joy.

“I celebrate with the honorary awardees, as one of them is near and dear to my heart, to my vision for this nation, and she is a bulwark of strength for my leadership. She is seemingly unconventional in her vision, audacious in her thoughts, and bold in her actions. She has confronted us to shake us out of our complacency about giving our girls a chance in life. In all four corners of this country, her ‘Hands Off Our Girls’ campaign resonates with young girls who once more have their voices, who once more have agency, and who believe that they can be all they want to be.

“She is indefatigable in her advocacy, and she insists on personally distributing menstrual hygiene kits to every girl because she wants to look them in the eyes and talk to them from her heart about the profit of education and the strength of a confident woman,” he revealed.

The President implored the young people to think innovatively not only about how to get jobs but also about how to create jobs and expand the economy, adding that his government had put in place the rudiments of industry-skills development linkages and the increasing use of technology and ICT in higher education so that the country could produce both critical thinkers and worthy graduates who could operate within a digital workspace.

“I have encouraged more focus on entrepreneurship and for a can-do, can-innovate, can-make money attitude by our graduands. The public sector can only absorb so many graduates. There is money to be made in agriculture and agriculture value chains. There is money to be made in the service sector. There is money to be made in startups. What is needed is the right mindset, the right networks, and taking advantage of the right opportunities,” he said.

For more information: State House Media and Communications Unit