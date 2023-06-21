Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Sonoco Group Factory, Assures Sierra Leoneans of More Jobs for Youth

Wellington Industrial Estates, Freetown, Wednesday 21 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has conducted a walking visit to the Sonoco Group of Companies factory at the Wellington Industrial Estates, where he was assured of the creation of more jobs for young people, thereby paying more revenue in taxes to the government.

Sonoco Group of Companies is a Guinean-owned company with a factory in Sierra Leone that produces Ketchup, Mayonnaise, and Triple tomato concentrate, along with a bakery that provides the body with quality food.

Chief Executive Officer, Abdou Karim Djalo, thanked President Bio for taking the time to visit his factory and to have a look around their facilities. He said his bakery had been in the industry for quite a while now, baking good pastries for his customers.

The CEO said investing in Sierra Leone was a choice they made with the conviction that it aligned with the President’s development priorities. He expressed appreciation to the President for welcoming the Sonoco Group of Companies to the country. He assured of quality service, adding that they would also help create more job opportunities in the country.

In his remarks, President Julius Maada Bio said he was delighted to be at the factory, stating that, notwithstanding the many global challenges, the company could get it done.

The President thanked his Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, for bringing the Sonoco Group of Companies to the country, recalling how he had once visited them in Guinea. The President said he was looking forward to the company producing quality bread and pastries very soon.

President Bio said he was happy that the company would train more people in baking and other skills, all of which would form part of his human capital development. He encouraged the Ministry of Trade and Industry to continue to provide a conducive environment for other factories to do the same as Sonoco had done.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit