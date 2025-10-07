Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Feed Salone Year-Two Report Ahead Of World Food Day

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 7 October 2025– His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has formally received the Year-Two Report on the implementation of the Feed Salone initiative from the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka, during a meeting with members of the Presidential Council on Feed Salone at the State House.

Opening the meeting, the Minister of Agriculture and Secretary to the Presidential Council, Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka, said the purpose of the meeting was to update the President on key progress and achievements made in the second year of implementing Feed Salone, as well as to highlight challenges identified during implementation.

He explained that the production of the annual report on the activities of the council, which will be officially launched by President Bio during this year’s celebration of World Food Day in Kambia on 31 October 2025, reveals that since its launch, Feed Salone has been working toward achieving its five key objectives.

Dr. Kpaka informed the President that, as a result of the government’s interventions, there has been an increase in the export of key cash crops, including cocoa, cashew, and coffee, all of which have brought more foreign exchange into the country. He further noted that the Ministry has built the capacity of 175 young people who are now certified tractor drivers, leading to the establishment of five new machinery service providers in Kono, Bombali, Moyamba, and Kambia Districts.

Highlighting other achievements, the Minister mentioned the establishment of 30 combined harvesters, 10 Sakata rice mills, and the ongoing construction of 5,000 hectares of irrigation infrastructure in Tormabum and Gbondapi. On the seed importation system, he revealed that the Sierra Leone Seed Certification Agency (SLeSCA) has established a state-of-the-art seed laboratory in Mile 91. Working alongside SLARI, the agency will soon release new varieties of certified seed to improve yields and strengthen climate resilience among farmers.

On institutional feeding, Dr. Kpaka reported that, through government intervention, the World Food Programme (WFP) was able to procure 2,044 metric tons of rice from 12,000 farmers across seven districts. He added that the government’s commitment to providing a $10 million agricultural credit facility through the Bank of Sierra Leone aims to further support private-sector investment in agriculture.

The Minister highlighted that within two years of implementing the Feed Salone initiative, Sierra Leone has recorded a steady reduction in rice importation, a decline in rice prices, and improved food security. There has also been a consistent increase in the export of cocoa, cashew, and coffee, generating valuable foreign exchange for the country and diversifying the national food basket.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked council members for their dedication and progress in advancing Feed Salone, noting that, “We are entering the third year of the Feed Salone programme. We have made tremendous efforts—from making agriculture a national priority to reforming policies in the sector.”

The President reiterated his government’s commitment to unlocking finance for agriculture through the $10 million credit facility for indigenous private-sector players, emphasizing that, “Value chain addition in the sector must have a private-sector champion, and by as a government, we will meet them halfway.”

“We have laid a solid foundation. Even though we are not yet there, this is a movement. I called on this nation two years ago, and I strongly believe they are now responding. There is no turning back in our journey to Feed Salone,” President Bio assured.

On behalf of the indigenous private sector, Mr. Denis Jusu, Chief Executive Officer of Jam Jay Farming Company Limited, commended the government’s commitment to supporting local investors, expressing confidence that within the next two years, rice importation will reduce by up to 75 percent. He emphasized that the private sector’s role in Feed Salone is significant and affirmed that the initiative has become a tangible reality in which they are taking the lead.

Meaningful contributions were made by members of the council, and the Minister of Agriculture received commendations from his colleagues for his leadership in championing the Feed Salone initiative.

For further enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl