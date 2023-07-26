Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets Under-19 Cricket Team in Tanzania, Praises Passion and Dedication to Make their Country Proud

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Wednesday 26 July 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met and inspired the Sierra Leone Under-19 Cricket Team, which is in the east African nation to take part in an 8-day Division 1 World Cup Tournament.

The President said he had a refreshing engagement with the youngsters, who are determined ahead of their encounter with host Tanzania on Sunday 30 July in the International Cricket Competition U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023.

“I was inspired by the zeal, determination and national pride of the talented young cricketers as they strive to make their mark on the international stage. Their passion and desire to make our country proud was very palpable.

“My Government’s commitment to nurturing and promoting young talents remains unwavering. We are resolute in our desire to harness the benefits and potentials inherent in the soft power that our young people present through sports and arts,” he stated in his tweet after meeting the team.

President Bio also assured that his government would continue to create abundant job opportunities, provide young talents with a platform to flourish and contribute to the nation’s progress.

He added that the government’s unwavering commitment to that mission extended to nurturing patriotism, fostering national pride and cultivating resilience among the country’s young populace.

“I wish the Sierra Leone Under-19 team success in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 1 Qualifier Tournament for the chance to compete at the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2024,” he prayed.

