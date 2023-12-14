Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches National Public Health Agency, Says It Will Contribute to Regional and Global Efforts at Combating Emerging Health Challenges

Freetown International Conference Centre, Thursday 14 December 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the National Public Health Agency, NPHA, describing the event as a “landmark step following the passing into law of the Public Health Act 2022 by the Parliament of Sierra Leone”.

He said with immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility he was calling on Sierra Leoneans, international development partners, civil society, and the private sector to join his government build a robust public health infrastructure that would serve the needs of the people.

The President noted that that was a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a healthier and more secure future, stressing that “for far too long, our people have faced the burden of preventable diseases and inadequate access to quality healthcare. As a nation, we have been ravaged by epidemics such as Cholera and Ebola Virus Disease, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the vulnerabilities of our healthcare system”.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio emphasised that the establishment of the Agency signaled their commitment to the well-being of citizens and the advancement of the country’s public health infrastructure. He added that it was also a bold declaration of his government’s resolve to build a resilient public health system that could effectively prevent, detect, and respond to the multitude of health threats that faced the nation and the world.

“Today, we are witnessing the realization of a vision that has been nurtured through collective efforts. A shared determination to build a resilient and responsive healthcare system to ensure the health and prosperity of every Sierra Leonean,” he assured.

He reminded that the NPHA would support the government’s Human Capital Development vision to protect and improve the population’s health and social well-being and reduce health inequalities through strong partnerships with individuals, communities, and key public, private, voluntary, and international organisations.

The President revealed that “the National Public Health Agency will play a pivotal role in coordinating and strengthening our public health initiatives and serve as a central hub for surveillance, response, and research, enabling us to detect and address health threats promptly”.

In a video message on the launch, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed: “I know that this was a project many years in the making. It is a foundational institution that will strengthen the health of a nation providing science-based leadership, expertise, and coordination for public health.

“I commend His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and Minister Austin Demby, for your leadership in turning this ambition into reality. In recent decades, Sierra Leone has suffered a series of health emergencies including the Ebola outbreak, COVID-19, and others that strain the health system. The new National Public Health Agency builds on the lessons learned from these experiences and will build resilience to ensure better coordination and responses to future health emergencies.

“WHO is proud to support Sierra Leone to protect, promote and provide healthcare, including to provide equipment and support in training and capacity building for the agency,” he assured.

Statements, meaningful contributions, and commitments were made by the Minister of Health, the National Public Health Agency Executive Director, the United Nations family, the British High Commissioner, the World Bank, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China and the United States Embassy.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl