Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Muslims to Observe Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayer, Preaches Tolerance, Unity, Peace Ahead of June Elections and Beyond

Jamatul Ilmu-Zikr Mosque, Hill Station, Freetown, Friday 21 April 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined Muslim worshippers in Sierra Leone, with his tolerance and peace messages, to observe Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers at the Jamatul Ilmu-Zikr Mosque on Hill Station, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

He enjoined worshippers to continue to praise the Almighty Allah, Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, for granting the day to those who had observed the 29 days of fasting and prayers and prayed that Allah accepted their supplications.

“This is a great day in our lives, to see the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and to see Muslims converging to bring to an end Ramadan. There is no difference here, with no political parties, but we have demonstrated that we are one people – Sierra Leoneans with faith in God.

“All of us here have received our voter identification cards. Come that day for elections, you have your right to vote and choose who you want to. But you don’t have the right to disturb the peace of others, not to talk of even using abusive words against each other. This unity is what we want as a nation to develop.

“As we have converged here today, I am joining the Imams and all our Islamic scholars to pray and ask Allah to accept all our supplications for ourselves and for our country. May Allah answer our prayers and prosper our nation,” the President prayed.

He noted that for the development of Sierra Leone, political leaders should be able to present their people with programmes that serve the nation, adding that he prayed that all politicians would always come with a message and not incite and lead the youth to violence.

“For Sierra Leone to prosper, we need what is called social mobility. If you are a servant today, your prayers are for you to become a master tomorrow. As a nation, within these five years, we have made tremendous achievements in all sectors, from education to health, electricity, roads, and infrastructure, among others.

“All of this was possible as a result of the peace we have. Islam is about peace, and I am happy that Sierra Leoneans of all shades of opinion converged here today peacefully to observe the end of Ramadan. May this love, peace, and unity that exist among the Muslims continue to be among all Sierra Leoneans,” the President prayed.

The officiating Chief Imam thanked Allah for giving Muslims the month of Ramadan and asked for His continued guidance of the President, Julius Maada Bio. He prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection before, during and after the elections in June this year.

“Respectable listeners, I am reminding you that this particular day is very important to Allah. I am pleading with all Sierra Leoneans to continue to play their part in keeping the peace and stability of this country.

“Allah said to all Muslims that, on this day today, you are allowed to eat and drink during the day and make it the most important thing in your heart that you will never return to your bad deeds, which the month of Ramadan prevented you from doing.

“To the youth, I am calling on you not to imitate those who know no God, those who have no prophets, or animals in the bushes. I want you all to renew your faith and do not follow the ignorant people, for they are enemies of Islam and the state,” the officiating Imam ended.

