Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Pay Tribute to the Late Haja Kaisamba, Who Until Her Death Was a Motherly Figure to the President and Many

Hangha Road, Kenema City, Eastern Region, Tuesday 18 July 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Dr Fatima Maada Bio have paid tribute and final respect to the late Haja Massa Soko Kaisamba, who served in many capacities in the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, including Eastern Regional trustee and former Women’s Leader, among others.

News of her death shocked members of the SLPP, locals in the Kenema District, and many mourners in the eastern region and the country. She was a mother figure to many, including President Bio and his wife, who joined the family and loved ones to pay their last respect to the late woman.

The First Lady, while giving a tribute, reminded mourners that as a sincere Muslim worshipper herself she believed that all human beings came from Allah, and unto Allah, all shall return one after the other. She called on mourners to offer prayers for the faithful departed soul of the late Haja Kaisamba.

“All of us here today have no right to question the decision of Allah. All human beings are from Allah and all of us shall return one after the other. Our late mother had played an important role in the SLPP, transformed lives, served and contributed immensely to the development of not only the district but also that of the eastern region in general. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace,” she prayed.

The President described the late Haja Kaisamba as the mother for all, including those who met her for the first time, stressing that the late woman was more than a mother and that she had contributed immensely to the development of the district, the SLPP, and to the upbringing of many in that part of the country.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would grant her heaven and forgive her sins during her active days on earth. He reminded all mourners that they were gathered at the Kenema Central Mosque to pray for the soul of their late mother and for all departed souls to Rest in Peace.

The late Haja Kaisamba was laid to rest at her former residence on Dama Road in Kenema.

