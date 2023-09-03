Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Joins Other Leaders in Solidarity for Global Climate Action

Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sunday 3 September 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed to join other African and global leaders at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, ACS23, with the African Union Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, from 4 to 6 September 2023.

On the invitation of the host, His Excellency President Dr William Ruto, President Bio will join about 23 other Heads of State and over 30,000 delegates for the critical summit.

The ACS23, under the theme: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World”, aims to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

President Julius Maada Bio is expected to address the gathering on Sierra Leone’s strategy to build a climate-resilient future for the country’s diverse ecosystem and the well-being of its citizens.

“I look forward to a progressive Africa Climate Summit on delivering innovative Green Growth and Climate Finance solutions for SierraLeone, Africa and the World,” he said, before leaving.

At the Summit, President Bio is also scheduled to pursue innovative green growth and climate finance solutions to address his country’s climate change adaptation and mitigation challenges and eventually build a more climate-resilient nation.

The Africa Climate Summit will serve as a platform to inform, frame, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change.

It will enable African countries to define detailed plans, shape their associated tools and investments, inform and push for reforms of the international financial architecture, share innovation, knowledge, experience, and practical approaches to deepen and expand understanding of climate challenges and opportunities, and enable Africa to renew its vision and become more assertive in pursuing a climate and development agenda through a unified approach.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl