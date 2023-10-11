Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates International Day for the Girl Child, Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering Girls

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 11 October 2023 – As the world marks this year’s International Day of the Girl Child today, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio says he recognises and, therefore, celebrates the incredible potential and resilience of #girls worldwide.

“I reaffirm my Government’s commitment to empowering girls, breaking down barriers, and ensuring that every girl in #SierraLeone has the opportunity to fulfil her dreams and aspirations. We will redouble our efforts to create equal opportunities and foster a society where girls can thrive.

“Girls are not just the future. They are the present. They are leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Our girls have repeatedly proven they can shatter glass ceilings, build their own tables and overcome obstacles.

“I am persuaded that when we invest in girls’ education, health and well-being, we are investing in a more prosperous and just society. Therefore, I remain committed to investing in a future that believes in girls’ agency to build a brighter and more equitable future for all,” he tweeted.

The International Day of the Girl, an international observance day declared by the United Nations, is a global platform to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights. The day also aims to focus on the importance of girls’ education, their rights and promoting gender equality.

It could be recalled that at a groundbreaking Adolescent Girls Health Summit 2023 in Freetown on Tuesday 10 October 2023 and aimed at empowering adolescent girls and addressing their physical, mental, and reproductive health, Sierra Leone’s First Lady, Dr Fatima Maada Bio, delivered a powerful keynote address.

Organised by the West African Women and Girls Empowerment at the Freetown City Auditorium, the First Lady also used the opportunity to highlight the correlation between substance abuse and mental health.

“Let me urge adolescent girls to abstain from engaging in sexual activity at a young age because of the potential risks to their physical health, unintended pregnancies, and exposure to sexually transmitted infections. Adolescence is a critical time for emotional and psychological development,” she said and encouraged girls to focus on education, personal growth, and future aspirations.