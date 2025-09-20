Menu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In New York Ahead Of UNGA High-Level Week

New York, USA, Friday, 19th September 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has arrived in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

During the high-level week, President Bio is expected to participate in high-level summits, engage in bilateral meetings and deliver a statement at the UN General Assembly.

In addition to his role as C-10 Coordinator and Sierra Leone’s membership of the Security Council, President Bio arrives this year also serving as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority.

 

