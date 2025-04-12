Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio And President Of The Republic Of Kosovo, Hold Talks On Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

The Nest Convention Center, Türkiye, Friday 11 April 2025 – Her Excellency, Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, has concluded a successful bilateral engagement with His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, focused on deepening bilateral ties and strengthening diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, currently going on in Antalya, Turkiye, served as a strategic opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm their mutual commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development. President Osmani-Sadriu extended her gratitude to President Bio for the warm reception and the productive engagement, noting that the forum has proven to be an effective platform for fostering diplomatic dialogue that ultimately contributes to saving lives and promoting global peace.

Reflecting on Kosovo’s transformation from war to peace and development, President Osmani-Sadriu emphasized the power of diplomacy in national rebuilding. She formally invited President Bio to visit Kosovo to witness firsthand the progress made in areas such as trade, economics, agriculture, education, and technology. She expressed her appreciation for Sierra Leone’s continued support for Kosovo’s peace and stability, and underscored her desire to elevate the bilateral relationship to greater heights. She noted that both countries would immediately begin technical work to identify key areas of cooperation and develop the necessary agreements to formalize their partnership.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked President Osmani-Sadriu for the talks and her commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. He affirmed Sierra Leone’s readiness to collaborate meaningfully with Kosovo, particularly in sectors such as trade, agriculture, education, health, and tourism.

In conclusion, President Bio welcomed the proposal to establish technical cooperation agreements and emphasized the importance of translating diplomatic conversations into tangible outcomes that benefit the citizens of Sierra Leone

