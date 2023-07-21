Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Accepts Congratulatory Courtesies from Conference of Vice Chancellors and Principals, Who Assure to Align Education Policies with Government Agenda

State House, Freetown, Friday 21 July 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has accepted congratulatory courtesies from members of the Conference of Vice Chancellors and Principals in Sierra Leone, who turned up to pledge their continued commitments to formulate policies that will be in line with the government’s Big Five agenda.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Sarjoh Aziz Kamara, included members of the Conference of Vice Chancellors and Principals, the Council of Heads of Technical and Vocational Institutions, the National Council for Technical, Vocational, and Other Academic Awards, and the Tertiary Education Commission of Sierra Leone.

Mr. Kamara said on behalf of the ministry and its two sub-sectors, they had converged on State House to extend their appreciation and to congratulate the President for winning the June 24 elections, adding that they were also grateful for his efforts at configuring the sector with the focus of unbundling it into an enviable one.

The Council of Heads of Technical Vocational Institutions, Martha Consilia Kanagbo, extended their congratulations to President Bio on his re-election victory. She joined others in applauding the President for his visionary leadership to drive tangible development in the country.

She said his tireless efforts at making sure that Sierra Leone was considered among great nations again were laudable, adding that the moves to foster peace, unity and the development of Technical Vocational institutes, the empowerment of more women and the move to revive the sector, among others, were outstanding.

The Chairman of the Conference of Vice Chancellors and Principals, Prof. Edwin J. Momoh, said they had always pledged their continued support for another five years of service delivery. He said the first term of President Bio’s education programme in basic and senior secondary schools created opportunities for higher education.

This, according to him, was a success for them in that sector, pointing out that the higher education sector would continue to play a vital role in the second term of President Bio, especially by creating innovation hubs that would train more farmers.

Professor Sahr Moses Gevao, Chancellor of Njala University, said that during the first term of President Julius Maada Bio, he made exemplary moves in the education sector that helped improve education in the country within five years. He said that as a university, they were better positioned to facilitate the President’s agenda on agriculture and human capital development and assured that they would align their programmes and policies with the government’s agenda.

President Julius Maada Bio, in his remarks, addressed the educationists, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I accept with great honour, your congratulatory message and your pledge of total commitment to the education sector. I am very pleased to receive you this afternoon because this is a sector we have chosen as a flagship. All the successes we have registered are a result of your commitment too.

“I will be attending the Human Capital Development Summit in Tanzania. This invitation is in recognition of the great work that we have all done. What we want to do as a nation is not only to leave a legacy that will not survive a day or week, but I am also of the conviction that Sierra Leone was once a power to be reckoned with globally. We can again regain that position. My leadership is meant to inspire us as a nation so that we can aspire again to that intellectual leadership,” the President encouraged.

