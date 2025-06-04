Sierra Leone’s President Bio Champions Technological Innovation At The 2025 Digital Innovation Summit

Bintumani Conference Center, Freetown, Wednesday, 3 June 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today participated in the second edition of the 2025 Digital Innovation Summit, reaffirming his government’s bold vision to position Sierra Leone as a regional leader in digital transformation and innovation.

In her opening remarks, the Minister of Communications and Innovation, Madam Salamatu Bah, expressed deep appreciation to President Bio for opening up the digital space and empowering young innovators to dream big. “Sierra Leone is now taking its rightful place in digitalization. The President has challenged us to think big, and we are rising to that challenge,” she said.

The Minister spoke about key strides made by her ministry, including the creation of the “One Government Platform”, a centralized, one-stop portal that allows citizens to access all government services and information. She emphasized that innovative technology represents the future for young Sierra Leoneans and urged them to take ownership of the digital revolution.

“President Bio believes in the potential of young people,” Madam Bah added. “The future of sustainable development in Sierra Leone hinges on technological innovation. We must take center stage and lead the charge.”

Chief Minister and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Moinina David Sengeh, echoed similar sentiments. He praised President Bio for his visionary leadership, recalling how five years ago, the President challenged the government to think boldly and embrace innovation. “That vision gave birth to the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI). Today, I am proud to report the progress we’ve made under your leadership.”

Dr. Sengeh outlined achievements across three strategic innovation pillars. including Digital Governance, Digital Identity, and the Digital Economy. “Our government is now using data to drive decision-making in health, education, and other key sectors. None of this would have been possible without your commitment to technology and innovation,” he stated.

In an interactive session, President Bio expressed heartfelt satisfaction with the presentations and demonstrations at the summit. “One of the legacies I want to be remembered for is being a champion of Human Capital Development,” the President said. “We are here for the youth, and we are preparing the future for our children. I am deeply inspired by what I’ve seen today.”

He cited inspiring examples, including last year’s Presidential Innovation Prize winner who has developed a digital farming hub in Kono District, and a young entrepreneur, David, who returned to Sierra Leone to apply innovation for social impact. “This is the Sierra Leone I dreamt of, where young people embrace innovation as a tool for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

President Bio reiterated the urgent need to invest in young people, describing them as the engine of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “Sierra Leone must not just catch up; we must lead. You cannot participate meaningfully in the 21st century if you are not digitalized. Technology opens doors, and we must make deliberate efforts to harness it,” he stressed.

He also made a strong call to the private sector to partner with the government in supporting innovation-driven development. “My government is ready to collaborate with private sector partners to invest in young innovators. Innovation is one of my Five Big Game Changers and cuts across all national development pillars.”

The President urged all citizens, especially the youth, to accept the challenge of creating bold, innovative solutions for national growth. “Now is the time. My government is fully committed to supporting innovation, which is why we established DSTI and the Ministry of Communications and Innovation. I firmly believe the future lies in innovation.”

he summit climaxed with the historic launch of Sierra Leone’s first-ever open-access 5G network in Freetown, a major milestone achieved through a Government-Private Partnership with Zoodlab.

