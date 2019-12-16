President Julius Maada Bio Commissions first-ever radio Station in Falaba, turns Sod for construction of New Hospital in Sulema Chiefdom in northern Sierra Leone

Gbindi, Falaba District, Monday 16 December 2019 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned Voice of Falaba in Gbindi town, Falaba district, making the community broadcaster the first-ever radio station in the district.

During the ceremony, Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, said that as a ministry they were mandated to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens through creating platforms for citizens’ participation in the governance process. He said the 600 megawatts transmission network would cover the entire district and its surroundings.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 39, Honourable Billow Shaw, commended the President for putting Falaba as part of his development agenda. He said they were pleased with the strides his government had made so far, especially in human capital development through the provision of free quality education, improved healthcare facilities and food security. He said they would continue to support the government and its programmes.

In his statement, President Bio said that he was committed to bringing development to every part of the country. He noted that the new radio facility would help to link the district with the rest of the country and also keep the people informed on the activities of the government. He added that that would guarantee citizens’ participation as an important component for effective governance.

The President emphasised that the new facility should be used to inform, educate, entertain and to also preach peace and unity in the district. He, therefore, called on the community to take good care of the facility by using it for the general good.

At the turning of the sod for a new hospital in Sulema Chiefdom, Falaba district, Deputy Minister of Justice, Umaru Napoleon Koroma, said that they were pleased with the President’s development efforts in the district. He said they were also proud of the progress being made by the government. He assured of the people’s continued support.

On his part, President Bio said that the new health facility was part of his government’s drive for providing quality health services for its people. He stated his government’s inclusive approach to governance and their belief in sharing resources to every part of the country. He noted that when completed, the new facility would help to reduce infant and maternal mortality and as well as improve on the wellbeing of the people of Falaba.

