Newly Elected SLFA Executive Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Bio, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace And Unity In Football

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 13 August 2025 – His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio today received the newly elected executive of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), led by its President, Mr. Babadi Kamara, at State House. The visit was aimed at reaffirming their full commitment to fostering peace and unity within the football community.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Dr. Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, expressed appreciation for the government’s continued investment in the sports sector. “Your Government’s passion for sport has been evident in the support you have given to football in particular. Football has created job opportunities for our youth both locally and internationally, and boosted our tourism industry. Through your leadership, we want to ensure every district has an artificial turf field to scout and develop more players for our national teams,” he said.

Minister of Sports, Madam Augusta James Teima, commended the President for his unwavering support to football and other sports disciplines. She noted that the new SLFA executive had demonstrated unity and collaboration despite challenges faced during the last congress. “On behalf of the Ministry of Sports and the NSA, I am honoured to present to you the newly elected president and executive of the SLFA. I also wish to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of our national teams, especially the Sierra Queens, who emerged victorious in the recent WAFU Championship, as well as successes in basketball, gymnastics, and other disciplines,” she said.

In his remarks, the new SLFA President, Mr. Babadi Kamara thanked His Excellency for his longstanding commitment to football as a tool for national cohesion. “Football has no boundaries, and my executive is the most inclusive in our history, cutting across all regions and tribes. We are determined to run the SLFA transparently, engage sponsors, and strengthen the game at all levels,” he stated.

President Bio congratulated the new executive on their election and urged them to focus on delivering results for the nation. “Football is a great unifier, and my Government will continue to support it. I commend your early steps in engaging companies for sponsorship and urge you to sustain this momentum. I also congratulate the Sierra Queens on their WAFU Championship victory and look forward to meeting them. We will continue to invest in women’s football and other disciplines that bring honour to the nation,” He said.

The SLFA President also appealed to the Government for the speedy completion of the National Stadium to enhance Sierra Leone’s chances in international competitions and to provide a world-class venue for Leone Stars and their supporters.

